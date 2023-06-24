Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

