Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 121,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 149,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Trillium Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

