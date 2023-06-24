TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,315,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

