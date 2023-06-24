UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 452,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $213,699,000 after acquiring an additional 203,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UNH opened at $477.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.