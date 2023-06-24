Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 29.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $221,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.15 and a 200 day moving average of $372.75. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

