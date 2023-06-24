Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 29.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.75. The stock has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

