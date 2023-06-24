Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 33.6% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $214.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $296.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

