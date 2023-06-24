Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after buying an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

VZ stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

