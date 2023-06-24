Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,357,675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $61,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,031,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VZ opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

