Verum Partners LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

CSCO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

