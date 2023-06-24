Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 14,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

