Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

