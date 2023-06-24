Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.