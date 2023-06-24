Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $42.15. 140,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 669,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $779.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.37.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

