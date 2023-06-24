Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 28,146 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.12% of Celanese worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity at Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CE opened at $109.46 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

