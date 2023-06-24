Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $274.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average is $283.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

