Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

