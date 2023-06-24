Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

