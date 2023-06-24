Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

