Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,851 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 59,402 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Tripadvisor worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 872.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,700 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,574,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

