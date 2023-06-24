Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,364 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in eBay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,840 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

