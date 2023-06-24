Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.37% of JinkoSolar worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after buying an additional 473,716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after buying an additional 127,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JinkoSolar stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

