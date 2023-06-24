Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 112,138 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

MOS stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

