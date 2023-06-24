Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 134,609 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,609 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,945,000 after buying an additional 365,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,291,000 after purchasing an additional 367,956 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

