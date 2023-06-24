Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,617,013. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

