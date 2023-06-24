Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 157,671 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,671 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NIO worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in NIO by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NIO by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NIO stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

