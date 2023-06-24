Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

