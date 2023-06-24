Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys Shares of 1,902 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Stock Down 2.1 %
Applied Materials stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.53. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.
Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
