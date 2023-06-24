Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 621 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT opened at $87.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.