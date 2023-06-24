Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 90 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average of $146.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

