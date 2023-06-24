Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $46.02 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

