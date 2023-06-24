Webster Bank N. A. Sells 425 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

