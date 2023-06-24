WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.