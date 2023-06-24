Welch Group LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

