Welch Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $180.25. The company has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

