WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Lowered by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $194,739,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 27.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 919,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 204.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

