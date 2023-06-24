Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 452,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $213,699,000 after buying an additional 203,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UNH opened at $477.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.64. The firm has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

