Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Holdings Cut by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,427 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Worthington Industries worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $60.73 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

