X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 89,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 220,000 shares.The stock last traded at $39.98 and had previously closed at $39.99.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $830.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at $285,000.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

