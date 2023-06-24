Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9,975.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,307 shares of company stock worth $4,090,066 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

