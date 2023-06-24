Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 506,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 699,800 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $25.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 923,108 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

