19,516 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

