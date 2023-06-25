262,439 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,396,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

