AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.05. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.