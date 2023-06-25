Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.22.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.