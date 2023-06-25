Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.