Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

