Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.