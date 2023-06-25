Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Acorda Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Acorda Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.