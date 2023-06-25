Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

