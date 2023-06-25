Ade LLC Acquires 205 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ade LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.8% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.95 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

